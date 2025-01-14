A majority of Los Angeles County is at high risk for wildfires through midday Wednesday, but winds in Long Beach are expected to be tame throughout the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds gusts in Long Beach could reach 15 mph starting this afternoon and last through late this evening before decreasing Wednesday, according to the NWS.

In an interview about Long Beach’s wildfire risk Steve Jensen, a professor at Cal State Long Beach with over 30 years of expertise in emergency services leadership and fire prevention, said Long Beach is essentially shielded from the Santa Ana winds because it is located in the heart of a metropolitan area.

Long Beach is “really the last to get affected” by Santa Anas compared to cities located closer to the mountains in Los Angeles County, Jensen said.

“The Los Angeles metropolitan area is surrounded by beautiful mountain ranges and the Santa Anas tend to funnel through those ranges and follow around the perimeter of the city,” Jensen said.

Since Long Beach is situated at the southernmost edge of the county, it doesn’t typically get “sustained, super strong, gusty Santa Anas,” Jensen said.

An air quality alert warning of harmful particle pollution from windblown dust and ash remains in place through 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to the NWS.

A gale warning is in effect off the coast, including near Catalina Island, until 3 p.m. Wednesday due to wind gusts that could reach 46 mph.

Forecasters say high temperatures in Long Beach are expected to remain in the mid to high 60s through Thursday, then cool slightly heading into the weekend.