Long Beach school and police officials are reassuring students they are safe after reports of threats against school campuses locally and across the country.

“Social media threats are circulating nationwide,” the Long Beach Unified School District said in a statement this morning.

They did not describe the threats but said they weren’t credible. Any local threat was vague, and, “It wasn’t targeted at any particular school,” Long Beach Police Department spokesman Richard Mejia said.

As they do with all school threats, police and school officials investigated. They “found no evidence of a credible threat to our schools,” LBUSD said in a tweet.