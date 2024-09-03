A 44-year-old man was arrested in Seal Beach this morning on suspicion of injuring two police officers, then barricading himself inside a utility room at a vehicle repair shop for about an hour.

Shortly before 8:50 a.m., a 911 caller reported seeing a person “banging on cars and climbing in trees” on Seventh Street, southwest of Pacific Coast Highway, said Seal Beach Police Lt. Julia Clasby.

Officers responded to the area and saw the suspect, later identified as Seal Beach resident Jordan Molina, kicking a parked car, Clasby said.

When officers attempted to detain the man, he “assaulted two officers before fleeing on foot,” she said. The officers sustained minor injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The man made his way to a utility room at a nearby vehicle repair shop, where he barricaded himself inside and refused to come out.

After about an hour of negotiations, officers entered the utility room and took him into custody, Clasby said.

Molina was taken to a hospital for medical clearance, then booked on suspicion of two counts of resisting an officer by force.