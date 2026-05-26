Fire investigators are trying to determine what sparked a blaze at an abandoned home in West Long Beach today.

The fire broke out around noon in the home on the corner of Caspian Avenue and West 19th Street, said Long Beach Fire Capt. Jack Crabtree.

There was smoke throughout the first floor of the home, which was boarded up, according to Crabtree. It took about 40 minutes for firefighters to douse the flames, but they were able to keep them from spreading to the home’s second story, he said.

This is the second time in the past four days that fire crews were called to the property.

Firefighters also extinguished a fire there on Saturday, Crabtree said. No details about that fire, or its origins, were immediately available.