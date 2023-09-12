After launching its first mobile homeless services vehicle late last year, Long Beach will introduce a second MAC (Mobile Access Center) on Sept. 18.

The first van, a supplement to the permanent hub known as the Multi-Service Center, has largely been serving Downtown, North Long Beach and several westside neighborhoods five days a week.

Staff on the van provide case management, referrals to housing and shelter and basic medical care. The second vehicle is expected to serve eight new locations, though specific stops haven’t been announced.

So far, the original Mobile Access Center has served more than 600 people, according to the city’s homeless data dashboard.

Information on help available at the Multi-Service Center and where the van stops can be found here.