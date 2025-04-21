The driver of a golf cart was rushed to the hospital Monday morning after a collision with an SUV near where crews are working to disassemble portions of the Long Beach Grand Prix track.

Long Beach police said the crash happened at about 11:45 a.m. in the 400 block of Shoreline Drive, which is where it intersects with Shoreline Village Drive.

“The driver of the golf cart, a male adult, was transported to a local hospital by Long Beach Fire Department personnel for life-threatening injuries,” Long Beach Police Department spokesman Richard Mejia said. “The driver of the other vehicle, a female adult, remained on scene and did not sustain injuries.”

The cause and circumstances of the crash are still under investigation, Mejia said.