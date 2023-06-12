A proposed renovation to Shoreline Village in Downtown could see its carousel building demolished along with two smaller kiosks, while a new parking structure would be built, if it’s approved by city and state authorities.

There would be no net change to the commercial area at Shoreline Village if the project is completed, but it would remove the Pelican Pier Pavilion building that houses the carousel and arcade games as well as the Tugboat Pete and The Funnel House kiosks, according to plans submitted to the city.

Pelican Pier Pavilion would be replaced by two new retail buildings that the developers are calling “The Hub.” The two buildings would be oriented in a semi-circle with a seating area in between them and provide a sightline to Rainbow Harbor.

A new two-level parking deck would be built on the existing surface lot, which would add 227 stalls and result in a net gain of 80 stalls. Murals are being proposed to line the parking deck, and the northwest corner of the ground floor would house a bike rental storefront.

The remaining surface parking lots would be repaved and, combined with the proposed parking deck, would total 395 parking spaces. Part of the plan proposes adding a connector between the beach bike path with a new segment along Shoreline Drive to the Rainbow Harbor bike path.

Existing businesses like Yard House and Tequila Jack’s will see nearly 2,100 square feet added to their outside dining areas. No changes are being proposed for Parker’s Lighthouse, which is the westernmost property near the proposed construction site.

Long Beach Planning Commissioners will vote on the proposal Thursday night, but because the project is in the coastal zone, it would require additional approval from the California Coastal Commission.

The original shopping center was approved by the Coastal Commission in 1979, and the commission would have final say on any modifications to the proposed plans.