A Silver Alert was in effect today for a missing 64-year-old man who was last seen in Long Beach and requires medication for an unspecified medical condition.

Freddie D. Jenkins was last seen Friday in the 300 block of Atlantic Avenue, near Third Street, around 2 p.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Jenkins was described as a 5-foot-5-inch tall Black man weighing 180 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He also has missing front teeth and was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, gray sweatpants, black and white shoes, and a tan hat, with a black and white cane.

Anyone with information on Jenkins’ whereabouts was urged to call 911.

The Silver Alert was activated Monday by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the Long Beach Police Department. The program was established by the CHP to issue and coordinate alerts involving the suspicious or disappearance of elderly, developmentally disabled or cognitively impaired individuals.