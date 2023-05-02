Authorities have located an 85-year-old man in Long Beach after issuing a Silver Alert for him Tuesday morning.

Ernest Hardaway was located in Long Beach late Tuesday morning after last being seen at around 5:18 p.m. Monday at East 11th Street and Linden Avenue, according to the California High Patrol, which issued the alert on behalf of the Long Beach Police Department.

SILVER ALERT – Los Angeles and Orange Counties

Last Seen: Linden Avenue at E 11th Street@LBPD

SILVER ALERT – Los Angeles and Orange Counties

Last Seen: Linden Avenue at E 11th Street

The alert was sent to phones across Los Angeles and Orange counties.

The Silver Alert program was established by the CHP to issue and coordinate alerts involving the suspicious or disappearance of elderly, developmentally disabled or cognitively impaired individuals.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect that Hardaway was located.