Silverado Park’s gym has remained closed since the end of February for repairs to its wood floor, which has buckled from both leaks in the roof and possible damage to a pipe beneath the floor.

The city wasn’t able to provide a timeline for when repairs will be complete or when the gym will reopen as it is in the process of getting bids from contractors, according to spokesperson Jane Grobaty.

The Parks, Recreation and Marine Department aims to get it in “playable condition” as soon as possible, said Grobaty.

“We’ll work as hard as we can to get this going,” Grobaty said.

The gym — which has a weight room and is often used to host classes like Zumba — is currently unsafe for recreational use, Grobaty said. The city is in the process of picking up alternating sections of the gym floor to flatten out.

Silverado Park fulfills a need on the Westside which, along with the central and northern neighborhoods, has long lacked greenspace and indoor recreational spaces.

In 2022, Long Beach adopted a strategic plan to invest more in its parks under a budget that had already made it difficult to fully upkeep its 167 parks and other open spaces.

Silverado Park is located at 1545 W. 31st St. More information on the park can be found here.