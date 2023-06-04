Crews are still working to repair a large sinkhole that opened up in the eastbound lanes of Pacific Coast Highway Saturday afternoon.

The asphalt began collapsing around 4 p.m. yesterday, and police blocked off eastbound PCH at Santa Fe Avenue as crews investigated, according to authorities.

As of now, crews from Long Beach Utilities are still trying to determine exactly what caused the problem, but employees said it involved a broken sewer line. Water service has been restored in the area, but a lateral sewer line may need to be repaired to prevent another sinkhole from forming, crews said.

It’s not clear how long the repairs will take or how long the roadway will be closed.