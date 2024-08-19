It turned out to be nothing more than a gruesome nuisance.

Twice Monday morning, Long Beach police had to scour the beach looking for human remains after someone reported finding what looked like a skull.

They first searched the sand near Orizaba Avenue around 7:15 a.m., but officers called it off after they couldn’t find any grisly remnants or the person who reported them, according to Long Beach Police Department spokesperson Hannah Ortiz.

A little more than three and a half hours later, there was another sighting. This time, officers found what they were looking for and taped off the would-be crime scene.

But when the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s team arrived, what they found was more ornamental than homicidal.

The skull was fake, Ortiz said.

There’s no hint yet, she said, where it may have come from.