A woman who alleges Snoop Dogg sexually assaulted her in 2013 and defamed her on the social media nine years later is seeking a court order limiting the number of written pretrial questions the rapper’s lawyers can pose to her, saying the limit has been exceeded and that some of them invade her privacy.

In her Los Angeles Superior Court suit, the woman alleges the 53-year-old, Long Beach-born performer, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, forced her into a sex act in a recording studio bathroom in 2013.

On Friday, attorneys for the plaintiff, identified only as Jane Doe, filed court papers with Judge Thomas D. Long stating that defense lawyers have sent 51 requests for written answers to her, 16 above the legal limit. Her attorneys also maintain that some of the information sought pertains to medical records well prior to the alleged 2013 assault.

The plaintiff’s lawyers are seeking $5,680 in sanctions against the singer and his lawyers. A hearing is scheduled Jan. 14.

The parties were unable to resolve their disagreement over the written questions while meeting informally, Doe’s attorneys further state in their court papers while also contending their opponents are making their demands despite the case being one of basic sexual misconduct.

“The fact that this case involves egregious acts of assault and battery alone does not make a case complex enough for defendant to propound more than 35 special interrogatories,” Doe’s lawyers argue in their court papers.

The singer’s lawyers wrongfully seek information on a decade of Doe’s medical information prior to the alleged 2013 abuse, the plaintiff’s lawyers further argue in their court papers.

“Not only are these interrogatories invasive to plaintiff’s privacy rights, harassing, and cause an undue burden upon plaintiff, they are duplicative, illustrating the excessive amount of interrogatories is unwarranted and unjustified,” according to Doe’s lawyers’ pleadings.

In her pleadings, Doe maintained she was “subjected to the most appalling sexual harassment and assault and that this was part of a common plan and practice to prey on and then intimidate and silence” women like herself who want a career in show business.

“True to form, Snoop Dogg and his minions then named and shamed plaintiff on social media and the press in a transparent attempt to intimidate her into submission with veiled threats of violence,” Doe’s court papers further state.

The performer’s attorneys acknowledge in their court papers that in February 2022 their client posted on Instagram, “Gold digger season is here be careful Nefews.”

They say the two communications found actionable by the judge “were made in a public forum and directly relate to the public interest and are unquestionably protected speech.”

The rapper’s attorneys state that Doe’s current case, filed in June 2022, is the fifth version of her litigation after the most recent previous version was dismissed in federal court.