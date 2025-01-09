Locals are pitching in as communities in and around Pacific Palisades, Sylmar, Altadena and Pasadena grapple with the devastation of historic fires that began Tuesday amid dry conditions and high winds.

A crew of local volunteers with Long Beach Clothing Co., the Bixby Knolls Business Association and Care Closet LBC have been rushing hundreds of hot meals and water to Pasadena and helping families who are in shelters throughout the region.

Many other local, regional, state and national groups are also pooling resources and services to help those affected. So far six fires have killed at least five people, scorched more than 29,000 acres and destroyed at least 2,000 homes, businesses and other buildings.

Forecasters warned Thursday that strong Santa Ana winds were expected to reach dangerous speeds by nightfall that may carry over into the weekend and potentially next week. Those needing recovery assistance can apply with the Federal Emergency Management Agency here.

Residents here and elsewhere are being called to help organizations that are hurriedly collecting money, supplies and volunteers to assist over 130,000 people who have been evacuated and displaced.

Los Angeles/California Fire Foundation

The Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation is seeking monetary donations for its wildfire emergency fund. Proceeds will pay for equipment used by the thousands of firefighters currently battling the wildfires. You can donate to the Foundation here.

A similar request is being made by the California Fire Foundation for resources that will go towards local fire departments as well as community organizations on the ground. Donations can be made here.

American Red Cross

The international organization said Thursday it has opened a number of shelters countywide and staffed evacuation centers for divvying supplies and providing medical care.

One Red Cross official said Thursday that Long Beach residents should make cash donations. To make a donation online, visit here or call 800-733-2767 or text REDCROSS to 90999.

If you wish to volunteer with the Red Cross, participants can register online here. Training is required.

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

The regional food pantry network is accepting food donations and is also in need of volunteers. Drop-off locations can be found in Long Beach and Signal Hill. For a list of locations, visit here.

GoFundMe

GoFundMe has set up an online hub where people can donate directly to the Wildfire Relief Fund and other pages related to the wildfires. Pages are verified by the GoFundMe team and the hub is continually updated with pages that direct donations to affected small businesses, nonprofits and community relief efforts.

Teladoc

Teladoc Health is offering free, 24/7 virtual medical care to residents in Southern California, as well as first responders and others impacted.

This service is ideal for those displaced by the fires who cannot access traditional medical care. Services include treatment for conditions such as respiratory infections, allergies, sinus problems and cold or flu symptoms. Teladoc is also providing some assistance with prescription refills for non-narcotic medications.

Planet Fitness

The national fitness chain announced it will offer free use of its locker rooms, showers, loungers, electrical outlets and Wi-Fi to residents and first responders across L.A. County. A gym membership is not required to access the participating facilities.

The offer lasts until Jan. 15. For a list of locations and gym hours, visit here.

The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is accepting donations as part of its wildfire relief efforts but also to long-term recovery assistance to those displaced by the fires. Money will pay for mobile canteens containing food, water and emergency supplies.

Donations can be made here. Checks can also be mailed to The Salvation Army – Disaster Relief at P.O. Box 93002, Long Beach 90809-9355.

Albertsons / Vons Grocery Stores

The Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions Foundation has set up a disaster relief fund through Jan. 30 to support those affected by the Palisades, Eaton and Hurst fires.

Donations can be made at checkout at any of their grocery stores in Southern California. The Foundation said in a release Wednesday it will match the first $100,000 raised.

RightMealz

RightMealz (422 E. Fourth Street) is accepting donations at their location through 9 p.m. Thursday.

They are asking for snacks, socks, underwear, blankets, dog food, non-perishable goods, hygiene items, first aid kits and infant care supplies.

The Long Beach Care Closet

The local nonprofit is seeking clothes, blankets, pillows and toiletries to take to firefighters and residents affected by the Eaton Fire.

Duke Givens with Long Beach Care Closet said goods can be dropped off at the Expo Arts Center at 4321 Atlantic Ave.

Donations will be accepted Thursday until 7 p.m. and starting again at 9 a.m. Friday.

Staff writer Jacob Sisneros contributed to this report.