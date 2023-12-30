Long Beach officials are advising residents to prepare for a potentially strong storm system that’s expected to hit the area late Friday night bringing wind, rain and large swells that could threaten coastal homes.

The city and others in the region are under a coastal flood and high surf warning through 10 p.m. Saturday, and forecasts say Long Beach could see as much as nearly a half inch of rain through Saturday.

An advisory issued Friday afternoon said city crews had worked to ensure that catch basins and drains in flood-prone and low-lying areas of the city had been cleared. Protective berms adjacent to beachfront homes like those on the Peninsula have also been erected to try and prevent flooding.

The city advised that sandbags would be available at several locations across Long Beach for residents to fill up to 10 sandbags.

Residents can acquire sandbags at:

72nd Place and Ocean Boulevard

Fire Station 7 ( 2295 Elm St.)

Fire Station 12 (1199 Artesia Blvd.)

Fire Station 13 (2475 Adriatic Ave.)

E. Paoli Way and E. Third Street

People who need assistance filling sandbags can go to the lifeguard station at 72nd Place between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The city also said it was dispatching homeless outreach workers to local riverbeds to alert unhoused people living there about the dangers of fast-moving stormwater and the possibility of emergency shelter.

Earlier this month, the city said it would once again convert its Multi-Service Center in West Long Beach into an inclement weather shelter where space for up to 60 people would be available during wet and cold conditions.