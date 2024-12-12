Public health officials said today they are investigating two possible cases of H5 bird flu in cats that ingested recalled raw milk in Los Angeles County.

According to the county Department of Public Health, the two felines consumed raw milk linked to a recall of products from Raw Farm LLC. The cats subsequently developed symptoms including lack of appetite, fever and neurologic signs, and both later died.

The two cats tested positive for Influenza A, which is considered a rare result in cats, health officials said.

DPH officials said they are awaiting the results of tests to confirm suspicions that the cats contracted H5 bird flu.

“The nationwide H5 bird flu outbreak has seen other cats infected with the virus after consuming infected raw milk,” according to a DPH statement.

“People who had direct contact with the cats are monitoring for symptoms and have been offered antiviral prophylaxis,” according to the agency. “There have been no human cases of bird flu associated with exposure to these cats yet identified.”

“The risk of H5 bird flu remains low in Los Angeles County, but this suspected case of the virus in a pet cat that consumed raw milk is a reminder that consuming raw dairy products can lead to severe illness in cats,” Barbara Ferrer, director of DPH, said in a statement. “To avoid the spread of disease, including H5 bird flu, we strongly encourage residents and their pets to avoid raw dairy and undercooked meat products, limit contact with sick or dead animals, report sick or dead birds and keep pets or poultry away from wild animals and birds.”

Authorities strongly urged residents to avoid consuming raw milk and to not feed it to their pets. This includes frozen raw milk products, since freezing does not eliminate germs that can cause illness, health officials said. Pasteurized milk remains safe to drink.