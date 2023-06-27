Long Beach Police Department SWAT officers took two men into custody this morning after a shooting near Seventh Street and Elm Avenue sparked an hours-long standoff.

Police said the standoff was sparked when a man shot at another man’s unoccupied vehicle sometime around 6:33 a.m. in the 400 block of East Seventh Street before fleeing into his home. No injuries have been reported.

Officers responded to the area and called in the LBPD’s SWAT team, according to police. Some nearby residents were told to shelter in place while others were evacuated, police said.

“If you don’t not surrender, force will be used against you to take you into custody,” they added. “Exit through the front door with your hands up and you will not be harmed.”



The LBPD said officers tried to de-escalate the situation. Police at the scene spoke to the suspect over a PA system, saying they knew he was inside and officers wouldn’t go anywhere until he surrendered.

“We don’t want you to get hurt,” they said, telling him to come out before officers had to go in and get him.

Officers began shooting what appeared to be tear gas around 10:30 a.m. A few minutes later, they walked out of the house with two people in custody.

It’s not yet clear how each person was connected to the incident.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.