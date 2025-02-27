A man on parole was arrested today at Veterans Park after a nearly five-hour SWAT standoff, police said.

Shortly before 7:15 a.m., officers at Veterans Park for a scheduled encampment cleanup encountered a man with a no-bail parole warrant, according to Long Beach police.

The man claimed to be armed and refused to exit his tent, police said.

Officers established a perimeter and called in a SWAT team, which attempted to get the man to surrender, police said.

Shortly before 12:10 p.m., the man came out and surrendered.

His name and age were not immediately available. Police did not immediately answer a question about whether the man was in fact armed.