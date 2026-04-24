This article was originally published by LAist on Thursday, April 23.

The next round of tickets to the L.A. Olympics in 2028 will go on sale in August, and registration has reopened to get a chance at a ticket slot.

Olympics organizers sold more than 4 million tickets in Drop One, which had Los Angeles buzzing with emotion, as excitement about the coming Games warped into disappointment for some over high ticket prices and a hefty 24% service fee per ticket.

Fans who missed out on the first drop or didn’t end up buying tickets will get another opportunity in Drop Two. Those who are already registered will be automatically re-entered into the lottery for a slot to buy up to 12 tickets to events, plus 12 more for Olympic soccer. Fans who bought some tickets but not the maximum will also be re-entered in the lottery.

Anyone who hasn’t registered yet has until July 22 to sign up.

One big question is exactly how many affordable tickets are left. The first ticket drop started with a locals-only phase for fans in Southern California and Oklahoma City, where a few Olympic events will be held.

According to LA28, a half million $28 tickets and almost all of the available tickets under $100 were sold in that drop for locals, before tickets were made available to the general public.

The majority of tickets sold overall — 73% — went to locals, too.

LA28 says the second drop will have more tickets with “refreshed inventory” and more $28 tickets. In the first drop, the cheapest tickets tended to go quickly.

According to Olympics organizers, Artistic Gymnastics sold the quickest in Drop One.