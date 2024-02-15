Long Beach’s old North Neighborhood Library, which shuttered in 2016, will be a pile of rubble by the end of the month. Eventually, it’ll be replaced by a handful of new townhomes for low-income families.

Built in 1951, the library served the Lindbergh neighborhood until the Michelle Obama library branch opened nearby in 2016. Demolition of the old building is underway and is expected to be finished this month, according to a news release from the city.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles will build eight townhomes with detached garages and private yards that will help qualifying families become homeowners for the first time. Construction of the homes will start in the next few months.