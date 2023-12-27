Downtown Long Beach’s Lincoln Park will begin hosting multiple free group recreation classes and activities for both children and adults each week throughout 2024, the city announced Wednesday.

The city’s Parks, Recreation and Marine Department said it will offer four weekly activities, including walking groups, beginners fitness and dance classes, play dates for children and more at Lincoln Park.

Courses and activities begin Jan. 2 and will continue until further notice, according to the department.

The walking group course will lead participants around the civic center and the Billie Jean King Main Library with participants encouraged to walk as long as they like, according to the announcement. A physical activity course will employ the use the fitness equipment already located at the park to help participants build up endurance and strength.

The “Moving and Grooving” dance course is a beginner class that will have an instructor who teaches different types of freestyle dances using different genres of music.

The play dates are open to children 3 years old and up, but are especially geared for those between the ages of 3 and 12, according to the city.

Here are the times and dates of the new activities at Lincoln Park:

Walking Group – Tuesdays from 5 to 6 p.m. (all ages)

Intro to Fitness – Wednesdays from 5 to 6 p.m. (13 years old and up)

Come and Dance: Moving and Grooving – Fridays from 5 to 6 p.m. (all ages)

Play Dates in the Park – Fridays from noon to 1 p.m. (3 years old and up)

Those who want to participate should check in at the PRM canopies on the day of the event. Activities will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Lincoln Park is located at the northwest corner of Ocean Boulevard and Pacific Avenue. For more information, call 562-570-3551.