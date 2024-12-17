Tito Rodriguez, affectionately known around Long Beach as Hood Santa, is asking for help recouping toys that were stolen ahead of his nonprofit’s annual Christmas giveaway this weekend.

The theft happened Sunday morning outside The Belasco theater in Downtown Los Angeles, where Rodriguez’s nonprofit, the Local Hearts Foundation, had been collecting donations from the two-day For The Children music festival — a hardcore punk event where attendees are required to donate an unused toy for entry.

Surveillance video showed two men using bolt cutters to break the lock of the organization’s U-Haul truck around 6 a.m. Sunday, making off with roughly 20 bags of toys they loaded into a green or blue pickup truck, Rodriguez said.

A volunteer had spent Saturday night sleeping in the U-Haul to make sure nothing happened. When he left the truck unattended for about 15 minutes to get coffee, the pair of thieves made off with the donated toys.

The thieves had also broken the ignition switch attempting to steal the toy-loaded vehicle.

“They were ready to steal everything,” Rodriguez said. “It’s a shame that people can just think that’s OK.”

Before and after images show the amount of toys that Tito Rodriguez says thieves made off with. Photo courtesy Tito Rodriguez.

Bands performing Sunday put out a call on social media for fans attending the For The Children festival to bring more toys. That helped cover some of the loss, but Rodriguez said more help is needed.

The Local Hearts Foundation typically gives away two, 20-foot U-Haul trucks worth of toys. After the theft and Sunday’s donations, they were only able to fill one.

“We’ve been doing this [for] 14 years, this is the first time anything like this has happened,” Rodriguez said. “We learned a little hardcore lesson too like ‘Hey you can’t leave nothing anywhere, not even for a minute.’”

After a rough upbringing in Long Beach, Rodriguez began dressing up as Santa and delivering toys to children in underserved communities. His efforts have grown into a nonprofit organization that regularly gives away backpacks, Thanksgiving meals and Christmas gifts.

Tito Rodriguez, aka Hood Santa, greets hundreds of families at the 12th annual Local Hearts Foundation Christmas toy giveaway event at MacArthur Park in Central Long Beach Saturday, Dec. 24 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

The Local Hearts Foundation is holding its 14th annual Toy Giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday at MacArthur Park on Anaheim Street.

Anyone interested in donating toys can contact Rodriguez on Instagram before Friday or give money directly to the Local Hearts Foundation. People can also show up to the event with toys to donate, Rodriguez said.

The day after the theft, Rodriguez’s friend Peter Motta pledged to match monetary donations up to $500.

Despite the “heartbreaking” theft, Rodriguez said he’s trying to keep a positive attitude.

“It will be alright, we’ll make it work,” Rodriguez said. “I think people are ready to jump up and help kids.”