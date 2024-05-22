The following list is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo and Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email [email protected] with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start to the summer season, provides Long Beach residents and visitors with a host of events, including a concert in the park. As the month of May rapidly approaches its conclusion, the celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage continues with a fashion show and a meet-and-greet with an author. A colorful art show and a ceremony paying tribute to our military heroes round out the things to do in Long Beach.

AAPI Fashion Feast (Thursday, May 23)

Culture and Couture and Diversity Fashion World present an AAPI Fashion Feast at 2nd & PCH from 3 to 8 p.m.

In the first of its kind celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the event will feature cultural performers, food provided by restaurants at the center and a fashion show featuring AAPI designers. Additional entertainment includes violinist Daniel Morris Music, Pacific Island dancers showcasing Tahitian and Haka styles, belly dancing by Miss Asia USA 2020, Didi Caneda, and dances by Filipino American Yo It’s Jojo!

2nd & PCH is at 6400 Pacific Coast Highway. Tickets are $100 and can be purchased here.

Meet Author Deena Kong (Friday, May 24)

The Long Beach Public Library welcomes Deena Kong, author of the picture book “Grateful Being Me” to Billie Jean King Main Library from 2 to 3 p.m.

Come meet the writer as she reads her book and gives interesting insight into the creation of the story in celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage. Storytime will follow with a craft for all to enjoy. Registration is not required.

Billie Jean King Main Library is at 200 W. Broadway. For more information, call 562-570-6420.

Summer Kickoff Concert (Friday, May 24)

The city of Long Beach Department of Parks, Recreation and Marine welcomes the summer season with a concert featuring the Under Cover Band at El Dorado Park West from 6 to 8 p.m.

Concertgoers can dance and sing along to pop, funk, soul, rock, Top 40, Latin, and more. In addition to the Summer Kickoff Concert, the Department of Parks, Recreation and Marine will host a variety of other free, family-friendly events, including Movies in the Park this summer.

El Dorado Park West is at 2800 N. Studebaker Road.

Joy of Color (Saturday, May 25)

Loiter Galleries and Los Ruano Gallery co-host a shared space show “The Joy of Color” at Loiter Galleries from 6 to 9 p.m.

The show includes eight artists whose works will be exhibited. “Joy of Color” is a group art show that exhibits the meaningful emotions expressed by the artists through the use of colors in their works. Various mediums will include acrylic, neon, black light paints, styrofoam, dioramas, and hand-cut wood. From vibrant abstracts to whimsical pastels to moody blues, these artists come together to show how art can bring joy through color.

Loiter Galleries is at 425 The Promenade North. For more information, click here.

Honoring Our Heroes (Sunday, May 26)

The city of Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services Office of Veterans Support hosts the 2024 Honoring Our Heroes Sunset Ceremony at the Long Beach Navy Memorial in Shoreline Aquatic Park from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

The event will include live patriotic music provided by the Navy Band Southwest Harborside Brass Quintet, flyovers with historic aircraft, exhibition drills by Lakewood High School’s Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, and an information fair and family-friendly activities featuring the Historical Society of Long Beach, People of the Earth Krew and other local community-based, veteran-led and veteran-serving organizations.

Shoreline Aquatic Park is located at 200 Aquarium Way.