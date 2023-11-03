Long Beach police say they are investigating a threat against Bancroft Middle School that was reported through an anonymous tip.

At this point, the threat does not seem credible, according to the Long Beach Police Department, which said in a statement on X that they received a report of the threat just before 8 p.m. Thursday.

The Long Beach Unified School District, meanwhile, alerted parents about the incident, and said that the threat appeared to be connected to a social media post that raised concerns.

It’s not exactly clear what the social media post communicated; however, officials told parents: “This incident is an opportunity to talk to your child about the appropriate use of social media and to remind them that their actions and words have consequences.”

Regardless, police say officers are conducting high-visibility patrols in the area of the school out of an abundance of caution, and to ensure the safety of students and staff, police said

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.