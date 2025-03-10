Two rain storms, one with a potential for flooding, are on their way to Long Beach this week, according to the National Weather Service.

The first system is expected to bring light rain Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon, said NWS Meteorologist Rose Schoenfeld.

There is a slight chance of heavier showers and thunderstorm activity through Tuesday night, but the storm arriving Wednesday afternoon carries the main flooding threat, Schoenfeld said.

A storm system with “an atmospheric river component” will sweep in from the north and bring “moderate to heavy” precipitation Wednesday afternoon through late Thursday morning, Schoenfeld said.

Overall, the region could receive 1.25 to 2.5 inches of rain through Saturday.

While the main concern for Los Angeles County will be in the burn scar areas, flash flooding is possible in Long Beach Wednesday and Thursday “if a heavier shower thunderstorm” settles over the area, Schoeneld said.

Light rain could linger Thursday afternoon and on Friday, but the system is expected to exit the region by Saturday.

Winds will be tame until Thursday, when gusts are expected to reach between 25 and 45 mph.

High temperatures will remain in the upper 50s to low 60s through Friday, then warm slightly on Saturday and Sunday.

Another storm with lighter rain could arrive Monday next week, Schoenfeld said.