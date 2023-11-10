Long Beach officials said they’re now looking to install a 33-unit tiny home village at a city-owned property near Willow Springs Park, but it might not open until 2025, further pushing back the already delayed shelter project.

The project includes individual prefabricated units that will include air conditioning, individual restrooms and fire-suppression systems with six of the units being a bit larger to accommodate people with disabilities, according to a memo the city released Thursday night.