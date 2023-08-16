A tropical storm system that formed off the coast of Mexico on Wednesday will bring more moist weather and potentially heavy rain to the Long Beach area next week, forecasters say.

Tropical storm Hilary formed near Manzanillo, Mexico, and is moving north toward Baja California, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm will bring large, potentially dangerous swells to southwestern Mexico in the next few days, with the storm making its way toward Southern California by Sunday and into early next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Meanwhile, a high-pressure system brought thunderstorms and rain to the area early Wednesday in parts of Los Angeles County, with trace amounts of precipitation recorded.

The region also received trace amounts of summer rain on Aug. 9-10.

It’s expected to remain hot and balmy the next few days, with highs in the mid-80s in the Long Beach area.

Rain and thunderstorms could arrive as soon as late Saturday night and into Sunday, according to the NWS. Forecasters predict showers Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the low-80s.

August rain in Southern California isn’t unusual in small amounts. The record-high rainfall for the Oxnard-Los Angeles region on Aug. 16 is .20 inches in 1977.