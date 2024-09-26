A big-rig truck carrying lithium-ion batteries has overturned in the Port of Los Angeles, forcing authorities to shut down the Vincent Thomas Bridge and parts of the 47 Freeway, according to authorities.

Hazmat crews have headed to the scene near where Navy Way meets the freeway — also called Seaside Avenue — and set up hose lines, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

“The batteries have been damaged, and are on fire and off-gassing (with reports of one battery exploding),” the LAFD said in an alert.

The location of the crash. Photo from Google Maps.

Firefighters have taken up defensive positions in a large perimeter around the site with a hose line for protection, the LAFD said.

Traffic was snarled for miles because of the closures.

“There are no evacuations and no widespread or off-site hazard,” the LAFD said.