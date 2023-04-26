Hotel workers at the Hyatt Regency and Hyatt Centric have received a $4 per hour pay increase and free family health insurance thanks to negotiations led by their labor union Unite Here Local 11.

Lorraine Clark, a union member and mother, expressed her appreciation for the new benefits and pay raise, noting that the extra money could allow her and her partner to spend more time together with their child.

On this episode of “The Word” podcast, Clark discussed the challenges of earning an insufficient wage while Unite Here Local 11 Co-President Ada Briceño emphasized the need for a shift in societal attitudes toward service workers.

The current contract for Hyatt hotel workers will expire in June and Briceño urged the public to support the union’s efforts by signing the petition here.