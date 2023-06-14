On June 17, 2021, President Joe Biden signed legislation designating Juneteenth as a federal holiday, acknowledging its significance as a milestone in the African American community. Often referred to as “Black Independence Day,” Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved Black people in Texas on June 19, 1865, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

The story of Juneteenth, though, often leaves out the Black Union troops who fought against Confederate forces to secure freedom for over 250,000 enslaved individuals. But one descendant is now determined to share the “untold story of Juneteenth.”

That descendant, John Malveaux, is amplifying the overlooked narratives surrounding Juneteenth. On this episode of The Word Podcast, Malveaux sheds light on the courageous actions of these troops and talks about how far we’ve come.

In celebration of Juneteenth, Malveaux will attend a Father’s Day event dubbed “Fatherhood & Freedom” at Martin Luther King Jr Park, 1950 Lemon Ave. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Sunday.

Then, on Monday, June 19, Malveaux will speak at the 3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration and Bell Riding at Korean Friendship Bell Park. The event will take place from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm with Malveaux speaking at 11 am. For more information, visit the park’s Facebook.