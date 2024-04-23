The Long Beach Utilities Commission will be hosting a series of community workshops to gather feedback on water, sewer and gas rates that will be implemented in the next fiscal budget.

Rates for water, sewer and gas services are evaluated and set annually to fund the cost of utility services to customers.

This year, water rates went up 9%, adding $5.13 to the average single-family household’s bill starting Oct. 1, when the fiscal year began. Sewer and gas rates remained steady.

It is unclear whether further rate increases are in store for next year.

The workshops will be held on May 2, May 16 and June 6. All of them are at 9 a.m. at Long Beach Utilities Administration Building, 1800 E. Wardlow Road.

The budget for utilities is expected to be adopted at the final public workshop on June 6. Budget workshops will include in-depth discussions about proposed improvements to the water, gas, and sewer systems, including pipeline replacements and water quality enhancements.

The public can either attend the meetings and/or submit comments via email to [email protected].

For more information, visit lbutilities.org/budget.