The VA Long Beach Healthcare System in Long Beach will host a hiring fair later this month in the hopes of filling several types of positions ranging from food service workers to clinical psychologists.

To participate in the fair, which will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center, job seekers must apply to one of the job announcements ahead of time and secure an appointment at the fair.

Here are links to apply for each of the positions the fair will target:

Job seekers who do not apply ahead of time won’t be guaranteed an appointment at the fair.

In addition to applying ahead of time, applicants are asked to come to the fair with:

2 unexpired forms of ID (driver’s license/state ID, birth certificate, Social Security card)

Immunization records

Copy or copies of resume

DD-214- Certificate of release or discharge from active duty (if applicable)

VA service-connected letter and/or SF-15 form for veterans’ preference (if applicable)

Schedule A letter for documentation of disabilities for persons with disabilities (if applicable)

Anyone with questions about the fair can reach out to the VA Long Beach Healthcare System Human Resources Department at [email protected].

The Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center is located at 5901 E. Seventh St.