The Vincent Thomas Bridge will close overnight on Thursday, Nov. 2 amid ongoing construction, Caltrans announced.

Construction delays and the coming winter holidays have pushed back the completion date for work that requires the Vincent Thomas Bridge to close overnight.

While it’s unclear when more overnight closures will happen, Caltrans said in a news release that closures this week were scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The work may close lanes in one or both directions, and drivers are encouraged to use detours. More overnight closures will likely be scheduled through January.

This week, workers are installing gates that prevent unauthorized access to the bridge’s support cables.

Caltrans originally expected the work to take about three weeks, but unanticipated delays and upcoming holidays have slowed the project. Lanes will not be closed on weekends or over holidays, according to the release.