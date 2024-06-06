Caltrans will close the westbound 91 Freeway interchange with the southbound 710 Freeway in Long Beach for 55 hours beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, June 21 to 5 a.m. Monday, June 24.

The closure is needed for work to partially replace the bridge deck on the interchange, a $4.5 million project funded by the state. Work is expected to be finished this fall.

Motorists should expect delays and are advised to use alternate routes during construction hours. Businesses and residents near the construction site should expect loud noise, vibrations and dust through that weekend.