Long Beah is inviting the public to weigh in on what they would like to see in the city’s new LGBTQ+ cultural district through an interactive survey.

From elements like decorative pedestrian lights, lit-up trees, colorful signage, banners, benches, bike parking, historical plaques, educational concrete, artsy waste bins, art installations murals and more—the survey offers a glimpse into what the district along the Broadway corridor could look like.

Survey participants are given 10 points to select which improvements they would like to see prioritized, with some items costing more points than others. For instance, “street trees” cost two points whereas a “historical monument” costs five.

Long Beach committed to forming the district last year in an effort to honor the historical and cultural significance of the community. The district is also meant to support LGBTQ+ businesses and institutions. The Broadway corridor, between Alamitos and Temple avenues, has long been known as the “gayborhood”— a place of historical significance and vibrant community culture.

The city released a preliminary plan in June this year detailing the history of its LGBTQ+ community and next steps for the initiative. Materials presented at a community workshop for feedback held in September can be found here.

The survey, issued by the Long Beach Community Development Department, will be available in English, Spanish, Khmer, and Tagalog through Sunday, Nov. 19 and can be found here.