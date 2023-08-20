Hurricane Hilary is expected to bring strong winds as it bears down on Long Beach and Southern California this afternoon, even as it weakens to a tropical storm.

As of 8 a.m. Sunday morning, the storm has brought about .1 inches of rain to Long Beach Airport, but between 1 and 3 inches could fall by Monday morning, forecasters said.

As concerning are the winds, which will increase to 20 to 25 mph by this afternoon, and could gust as high as 30 mph, according to the National Weather Service. The storm is also expected to bring lightning and thunder by late morning and early afternoon.

At 30 mph, the winds would be strong enough to topple outdoor umbrellas and fling tree branches and other vegetation debris to the ground. Telephone poles may begin to “whistle” and waves—even with the breakwater and jetty that protect Long Beach’s coast—could cause coastal flooding.

Southern California Edison has also sent an alert that the storm may cause outages throughout the region. (Click here for updates if the power goes out.)

SCE advises keeping flashlights nearby and basic supplies, such as water, on hand.