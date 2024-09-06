Thanks to the success of a pilot program earlier this year, residents can now drop off unwanted mattresses any day of the week, free of charge.

The city partnered with the nonprofit Mattress Recycling Council to launch the program in January that allowed residents to drop off mattresses the first Saturday of each month. A total of 458 mattresses had been dropped off as of late July, according to the city.

The city has expanded that program for at least the next 90 days, during which residents can drop off mattresses 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at a recycling center at 970 W Chester Place.

The Public Works Department, which manages the program, “is confident that this pilot program will significantly diminish the amount of illegal mattress dumping throughout Long Beach contributing to a more sustainable future for our community,” according to a recent memo.

The program, called “Bye Bye Mattress,” helps reduce bulky waste around the city — mattresses are one of the most commonly dumped items — and also contributes to sustainability.

Officials note that 75% of the materials in mattresses can be recycled.

When they are dropped off, city workers sort them, then they are transported to a recycling facility where they are cut open and separated into steel, foam, fiber and wood.