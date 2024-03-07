Passion is often a powerful force, driving individuals to give selflessly of their time and expertise.

For Erin Carey, coaching the Wilson High School’s girls’ basketball team was a labor of love. But after leading the Wilson Bruins to the CIF Southern Section Division 3A championship in 2020 — the school’s first title in the sport in 20 years — the financial sacrifices began to take a toll.

Earning a stipend of just $4,533.03 for the entire season and having to maintain her job in aerospace — Carey made the difficult decision to step down from her coaching role for financial reasons in 2021.

Carey’s passion for coaching and inspiring young women couldn’t keep her away for long. In 2022, she returned to the head coaching position, driven by her love for the game and her desire to push her players to greatness.

Unfortunately, Carey’s return was short-lived. Facing consistent personal attacks from parents, Carey made the difficult decision to step down mid-season earlier this year, citing the need to prioritize her mental health.

On this episode of The Word with Jackie Rae podcast, Carey opens up about her decision, highlighting the importance of mental health and the challenges of balancing passion with personal well-being.