A boy with a gun was detained at Wilson High School Friday morning, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

No shots were fired, and nobody was hurt, according to police. However, concerned parents gathered outside the school after receiving a notification about a campus lockdown that included few details.

It’s not clear yet why the boy brought the gun to campus. Parents and students speculating about the motive were passing around a photo they said showed a student who appeared to be showing off a loaded magazine and a weapon.

Police said they were notified that a boy at the school had a gun around 10:50 a.m. They did not say if he was a student.

“Upon arrival, officers contacted a campus safety officer, who detained a male juvenile,” Long Beach Police Department spokesperson Alyssa Baeza said in an email. “A firearm was recovered. The juvenile was arrested and transported to Juvenile Booking.”

Parents gather outside Wilson High School during a lockdown on the morning of Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Parent Isabel Anaya said she got a text from her son at 11:11 a.m. that they were on lockdown and it “was not a drill.”

She then got a message from the district 20 minutes later saying that Wilson High School was on “precautionary lockdown because of law enforcement activity.”

It said all students and staff were safe but offered no follow-up information.

When Anaya got to the school, she said a police officer told people waiting outside that there was no shooting and that police had detained a suspect.

Two police officers are stopped by concerned parents at a Wilson High School gate. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Janet Jimenez, a parent of one student, said she left work after her daughter told her that the school went on lockdown.

She said she’s disappointed that the district notified her nearly an hour later.

“If there’s someone with a gun, the school should tell us,” Jimenez said. “It makes me want to leave the district.”

The lockdown lifted at about 12:45 p.m. with an announcement dismissing the students to a 30-minute lunch.

Jimenez said she was taking her daughter out of school for the day.

Police said their investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.