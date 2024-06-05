Twelve years after being cheated out of an Olympic gold medal, Wilson alum Lashinda Demus will finally get her due in a historic reallocation ceremony in Paris at this year’s Olympics. Demus took second in the 2012 400-meter hurdles to an athlete who was later disqualified for doping — when she exchanges her silver for gold this year, she’ll become the first American gold medalist ever in the race.

“It’s been a long road,” said Demus in a recent interview. “There’s been a lot of conversation over the last year including my lawyer, conversations with the IOC and USOPC. It’s been such a long time that upon hearing the news, I was indifferent about it…it seems like a lifetime ago, I don’t even feel like I’m the same person because it took so much for me to leave that behind.”

Demus said that after spending her entire life working towards an Olympic gold medal, it was a deep wound to finish second in an event where she was confident that she was the best in the world.

