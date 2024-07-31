A woman was killed when a car hit her in Long Beach’s Rose Park neighborhood earlier this month, police said today.

Long Beach police said the 33-year-old woman was crossing the street outside a crosswalk near Seventh Street and Stanley Avenue when a car headed east on Seventh Street hit her at around 5:20 a.m. on July 20.

She was taken to the hospital where she died, according to police, who said they learned of her passing today.

Police said the driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee that hit the woman stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

“Speed, distracted, and impaired driving do not appear to have contributed to this collision,” police said in a statement.

Police identified the slain woman as Johnisha Brown, a resident of Long Beach.