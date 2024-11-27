Long Beach police said a woman died after being hit by a Long Beach Transit bus on Shoreline Drive Tuesday evening.

Police said the crash happened a few minutes before 7 p.m. The woman was walking across Shoreline outside a crosswalk when the bus hit her near Seventh Street, the Long Beach Police Department said in a statement.

Police said the woman was struck on northbound Shoreline, just south of Seventh Street, which is where the road transitions onto the 710 Freeway.

The woman died at the scene, police said.

Police said the bus driver reported what happened and Long Beach Transit is helping with the investigation.

“At this time, speed, distracted driving, and impaired driving do not appear to be factors in the collision,” police said.

Authorities have not publicly identified the woman while they work to notify her family.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Detective David Dougherty at 562-570-7355.