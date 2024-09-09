A female pedestrian has died several days after being hit by a car in West Long Beach, police said today.

Police said she was crossing Santa Fe Avenue at West 23rd Street when she was struck around 7 a.m.

She was in a crosswalk when a driver turning left from West 23rd Street onto Santa Fe hit her, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Medics took her to a hospital where she died on Saturday, Sept. 7, police said.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Detectives don’t believe distracted driving, impaired driving or speed were factors in the crash, according to the department.

Police did not release the pedestrian’s name or age — only saying that she was female.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Detective Joseph Johnson at 562-570-7355.