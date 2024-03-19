Applications opened Monday for Long Beach’s new e-bike lending library that will let residents borrow an electric bike for free for up to three months.

Three Propel Bikes models, including a cargo bike and a tricycle option, are available, and helmets and locks will be provided for borrowers. The program will also educate and train riders on e-bike technology and safe riding practices.

Residents can fill out the application online or in person at a city library until April 18, with versions available in English, Spanish, Khmer, and Tagalog. After the deadline, a lottery will determine who is selected, with 24 of the 35 available bikes reserved for low-income applicants. The remaining 11 bikes will be available for all Long Beach residents.

To qualify as low-income you must be enrolled in a federal or state benefit program like SNAP or CalFresh, Section 8 housing vouchers, or Medi-Cal or Medicaid. A full list of qualifying programs is available on the application website.

Paid for with Long Beach Recovery Act funds, the program is intended to “encourage e-bike ridership, and promote an active zero-emission mode of travel,” according to a press release.

And Mayor Rex Richardson said in a statement, “Our new Electric Bicycle Lending Library is a bold step toward a more sustainable and equitable transportation system in Long Beach.”

After this initial round of applications and lending, more bikes could be available in the future according to the program website.