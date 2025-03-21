In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles has an exhibit featuring cars from each era of the local race.

Through April 8, the free exhibit in the museum’s lobby will display five race cars representing three types of vehicles that ran the race: Formula 5000, Formula 1 and IndyCar.

All five cars will participate in this year’s Historic Formula Exhibition, which will take place twice during Grand Prix race weekend from April 11-13.

Representing the Formula 5000 era will be the 1974 Dan Gurney All-American Racers Eagle 755, which won pole position at the 1975 Grand Prix — making it the first car ever to turn a wheel during the city’s first race.

Two cars will represent the Formula 1 era of the Grand Prix, which took place from 1976-83: the 1976 March 761 and 1980 McLaren M30.

A 1981 All-American Racers Eagle 8100 will represent the IndyCar era along with a 1999 Reynard.

“Racing in Long Beach has been an important part of American motorsports for five decades, and this exhibit at the Petersen Automotive Museum offers a rare opportunity to celebrate its legacy,” Grand Prix Association of Long Beach President and CEO Jim Michaelian said in a statement.

The Petersen Automotive Museum, founded in 1994, displays a collection of over 400 vehicles.

Current exhibits feature lowriders, cars featured in film and television, electric vehicles, The Impact of Ken Block and the evolution of the tire.

The Petersen Automotive Museum, 6060 Wilshire Blvd., is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets to see the other exhibits are available here.