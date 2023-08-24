Another year of Long Beach high school football is underway, and there have already been notable headlines for games in and outside of California.

Long Beach Poly and Millikan both traveled to Hawaii this month to play their respective season openers. Poly beat Konawaena just after the devastating fires on Maui and Millikan lost to powerhouse Punahou last week.

Meanwhile back in California, St. Anthony debuted its new stadium at Clark Field last week in their football season opener, and the Saints made sure it was a night to remember for their fans with a 55-0 win over visiting Jefferson.

The most impressive performance in the season openers came from Jordan quarterback Jarret Nielsen. The junior completed 30 of his 37 attempts for 548 yards and five touchdowns while leading Jordan to a 59-24 win over visiting North Torrance.

Here is the schedule for this week.