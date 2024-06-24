Long Beach will host artistic swimming and para-swimming competitions in the 2028 Olympics, among other events, the organizing committee announced.

The additions to Long Beach’s lineup were announced Friday as part of a number of venue changes made by the Los Angeles 2028 Organizing Committee.

The city will still host “several other events,” the committee said — possibly including sailing, handball, the triathlon, rowing and water polo. The committee said other events will be announced at a later date.

Long Beach had also hoped to snag BMX racing, but the committee moved that sport to the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area in the San Fernando Valley, along with Skateboarding Park and Street and Archery.

The changes were intended to use more existing stadiums and fewer temporary venues, resulting in roughly $156 million in savings and revenue increases, the committee said.

Swimming, for example, was originally going to be held in a temporary stadium to be constructed at the University of Southern California’s baseball field but will instead move to SoFi Stadium.

Two other sports, softball and canoe slalom, will now take place in Oklahoma City, more than 1,500 miles away, because it already has world-class venues that are built to international competition standards.

“LA28 also recognizes that the Oklahoma City community has consistently supported top events for both sports and is confident that they will for these Olympic competitions as well,” the statement said.

Equestrian and para-equestrian competitions are also moving out of Los Angeles, though not quite as far. Previously assigned to the Sepulveda Dam Recreation Area, those sports will now be held at an “exceptional existing facility” in Temecula, which is the only facility in Southern California large enough to accommodate all required disciplines in one location.

The committee also announced that gymnastics will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles — home of the Lakers, Kings and Sparks. Intuit Dome, slated to open in Inglewood in August as the new home of the Clippers, will host basketball.

The Los Angeles City Council still needs to approve any changes that include venues outside of their city boundaries.