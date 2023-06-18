A 20-year-old man turned himself into Long Beach police Saturday after a hit-and-run in West Long Beach Friday night left a woman dead.

An SUV was doing donuts at the intersection of Willow Street and Caspian Avenue around 11 p.m. when the driver struck a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado truck approaching the intersection, police said.

The collision caused the truck to hit a tree in the center median and a female passenger was ejected and later died. The Los Angeles County coroner has not identified the victim pending next of kin notification.

At the time, the driver of the truck remained on scene while the driver of the SUV, identified by police as Saul Alfas, a resident of the city of Carson, fled. Alfas surrendered to Long Beach police on Saturday.

He was booked for one count of felony vehicular manslaughter and one count of felony hit-and-run causing injury or death at Long Beach City jail. His bail was set at $50,000 and the case will be presented to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office next week.