A California Highway Patrol officer suffered minor injuries today chasing down a suspect who was driving a stolen vehicle before crashing it off the 91 Freeway in Long Beach, authorities said.

The officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, CHP Officer Stephan Brandt said.

The CHP officer spotted the stolen vehicle at 1:43 a.m. going westbound on the 91 Freeway near Long Beach Boulevard and attempted a routine traffic stop, Brandt said. A short pursuit began, and the suspect crashed the vehicle at 1:47 a.m., near the Long Beach Boulevard off-ramp, then ran onto some surface streets, he said.

The suspect was taken into custody.