Fire Department Warns Long Beach Residents to Stay Away from Flood Channels and Prepare for Storm Surge Danger
Fire Department crews are warning residents of the Long Beach peninsula of potential storm surge danger.
On Wednesday, Jan. 18, Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach debuted the Children’s Specialty Center – its newest pediatric outpatient center in Irvine – during an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony.
The Aquarium of the Pacific’s 14th Annual Festival of Human Abilities, to take place Saturday and Sunday, January 28 and 29, will celebrate the talents and creativity of people with disabilities through live music, dance, art and demonstrations.
Family and friends of a 37-year-old mother of four, who was fatally shot by Long Beach police when she allegedly wielded a knife at people on Sunday, are raising money to pay for funeral expenses.
Reports of flooding on the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway today have prompted California Highway Patrol officials to warn drivers to avoid driving through standing water.
On Tuesday, Assemblymember Patrick O’Donnell, whose district includes most of Long Beach, introduced AB 169 and AB 170. Both address California’s growing need for qualified teachers, according to a release from his office.
With up to 150,000 people expected to participate in Women’s March Los Angeles on Saturday, Metro officials announced today plans to expand its rail service and add Metro staff on certain stations.