UPDATE: Compton Teen Charged with Murder in Long Beach Man’s Shooting Death
A 19-year-old Compton resident was charged yesterday in connection with the fatal shooting of a Long Beach man last Wednesday, according to authorities.
The Long Beach City Council will have the final decision at next week’s council meeting over a tentative labor agreement between the city and the Long Beach Police Officers Association that includes a nine percent raise for officers.
Rance’s Chicago Pizza celebrated its grand opening on Saturday of their second location. While they opened their first and smaller location in Costa Mesa in 2012 to rave reviews, the owners have made Belmont Shore their home base.
About 80 students, faculty and staff gathered at the Cal State Long Beach Speaker’s Platform this afternoon for the first “Reclaiming Democracy” teach-in, sponsored by the College of Liberal Arts.
Tonight at midnight is the deadline to enroll in Covered California, however, those who begin the process now, have been granted four extra days to complete it, Covered California announced today.
A hateful message that was recently written on a restroom wall at Cal State Long Beach has prompted a joint response from the university’s president and student body leader.
Staff at the Alpert Jewish Community Center in Long Beach evacuated the building this morning in response to a false bomb threat, according to authorities.
The fourth annual Black History Month Project will put a focus on African American business and culture through its upcoming three-day celebration, “Black Economics: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow,” which begins February 2 in the Expo Arts Center in Bixby Knolls.