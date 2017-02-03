City Prosecutor’s Office Holds IMPACT Awards, Honors the Late Detective Kim Maddox
Winners of the sixth annual IMPACT awards gathered with family and friends at Gladstone’s in Downtown Long Beach last night to celebrate their achievements.
Cheese wedding cakes, a monthly Cheese Club and cheese classes are just a few of the offerings Cheese Addiction provides the Belmont Shore community in Long Beach.
More than $4.5 million in funding for 26 active transportation and sustainability projects in Los Angeles County, from pedestrian and bicycle safety improvements to climate action plans, was approved Thursday, it was announced.
St. Mary Medical Center partnered with Bobbie Smith Elementary last Wednesday to mark the annual Kids for Peace Great Kindness Challenge.
When Shanena Brown used to operate out of the now defunct co-working space out of the Packard Building, she spent a lot of time outside when taking breaks from running her organic cosmetic company. What she noticed one day sparked an idea to start a non-profit aimed at creating a buzz for the pollinating insects that keep the world’s food supply circulating.
El Camino College Compton Center was briefly placed on lockdown yesterday following a botched drive-by shooting that led to a two-car crash in North Long Beach.
SteelCraft officially celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday morning.